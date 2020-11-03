Ordnance DG visits AOC centre at Secunderabad

Secunderabad: Lieutenant General RKS Kushwaha, Director-General of Ordnance Services (DGOS) and Colonel Commandant, Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), visited AOC Centre on November 2 and 3.

He inspected the training of recruits and acknowledged the hard work put in by all staff for their dedication.

All Covid protocols were adhered to during the visit," said a senior officer of Defence wing, Hyderabad. As per custom, the General Officer was presented with guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of AOC Centre.

He paid homage to the martyrs of AOC at the war memorial in a solemn ceremony. The event was attended by all ranks of the AOC.