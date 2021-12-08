Organise vaccination drive in every village: Collector to babus

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao on Tuesday directed all the mandal and revenue division level officials to take up rampant vaccination drives in each and every village and complete 100 per cent vaccination by end of December.

The Collector himself visited a few villages in Mahabubnagar rural mandal and supervised the vaccination process. The Collector who participated in a vaccination drive conducted in Ippalapally village in the district interacted with the villagers and convinced a few villagers who were reluctant to take first vaccination dose.

"It is unfortunate that many of the villagers are still ignorant and having various doubts and myths relating to Covid-19 vaccination. It is the responsibility of each and every health worker, the public representatives and the local officials in the village to provide proper information about vaccination and remove all the myths and doubts about vaccination. All the people in the villages must come forward voluntarily and cooperate with the health officials and take the vaccination dose, so that they can stay safe and at the same time help others to stay safe," said the district Collector while highlighting the importance of vaccination. The additional Collectors, district senior officials from various departments also began monitoring the vaccination process and visited various villages and hamlets under their jurisdiction and ensured the vaccination drive was organised in a smooth manner.

The Collector said that as instructed by the Chief Secretary recently to complete the 100 per cent vaccination in the district by end of December, the district administration has devised action plan at micro level and accordingly set targets and accomplishing those targets in a time bound manner so as to reach 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccinations by end of December.