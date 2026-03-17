Osmania Hospital launches free 3D-printed artificial limb facility

In a significant step towards improving rehabilitation services for amputee patients, Osmania General Hospital inaugurated a new facility to provide 3D printed artificial limbs as part of the services at its existing foot care centre. The initiative was inaugurated by the hospital’s superintendent Dr Rakesh Sahay, on Sunday.

The facility will operate under the joint supervision of the endocrinology, general surgery and orthopedic departments, providing artificial limbs to patients, who have undergone amputations due to trauma or complications such as gangrenous diabetic ulcers.

According to hospital authorities, the artificial limbs are manufactured using advanced technology, including 3D printing and lightweight materials, ensuring that each prosthetic is designed to match the exact dimensions of the patient. This customised design allows patients to walk comfortably with minimal pressure and improved mobility. Each artificial limb typically costs around Rs 25,000, but under this initiative, they will be provided free of cost to patients in need.

The hospital administration expressed gratitude to the Rogi Sahayata Trust for supporting the programme and facilitating the supply of artificial limbs for economically disadvantaged patients. On the occasion of the inauguration, 10 patients, who had undergone lower limb amputations, were fitted with the new 3D printed prosthetics.