Osmania University Job fair evokes good response

Hyderabad: A two-day mega job fair at Osmania University was a resounding success with the participation of over 55,000 candidates and 286 companies of which 16,000 students were issued offer letters and more confirmations are awaited as the recruitment process is in the advanced stages.

An OU communique said on Sunday, the job fair was jointly organised on 15 and 16 October, by the Human Capital Development Centre and Nipuna, and Sewa International headed by Subhadra Rani and assisted by Harsha Reddy and Karthik and other foundations collaborated to sponsor the event.

The major sponsor was the Komatireddy Pratheek foundation, Chaired by Komatireddy Venkat Reddy represented by T Arun Kumar. Other foundations include Devaki foundation, IFIN global, TDF, RISE foundation and HR Co.

Prof. D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, of Osmania University, declared the fair open amid loud applause and said HCDC was one of the major student support initiatives of the University to bring corporate to the University.

Osmania University had made security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event which was held at Arts College and University College of Engineering. Shuttle services were pressed into service to ferry candidates from Tarnaka to the NCC gate to avoid any inconvenience.

There were serpentine queues as early as eight o clock in the morning for spot registration and had come from different parts of the State and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh bearing intermittent spells of rain. The organizers displayed a huge board listing the companies, jobs on offer, eligibility criteria and the package offered. Candidates had to fill in a form and choose three from among the companies listed.

Student volunteers from NCC & NSS representatives from the University College for Women, Nizam College, and College of Engineering were in attendance to guide the HR personnel of various companies, guide candidates to various rooms, managing the crowd. The campus wore a festive look with banners and flexes welcoming the HR delegates and the job seekers.

J D Laxminarayana, a former bureaucrat, urged students to work selflessly for the nation in the presence of representatives of the sponsors.

Several HR personnel appreciated the talent pool available in the State and complimented the organizers. Says an HR executive, we are happy to participate in this job fair and we were positive that we would attract the right candidates for selection.

Prof. K Stevenson, Director, HCDC and his team, Prof. A Patrick. Prof. V Uma Maheshwar, and Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, Coordinators and supporting staff of HCDC proactively worked in the event providing infrastructure, volunteers and all logistics support needed for ensuring the smooth conduct of the mammoth event without any glitches.