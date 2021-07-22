Otters spotted in waters of Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar: Smooth-coated otters which are called as water dogs by rural people were spotted in waters of Nagarjuna Sagar.

Fishes are only food for Otters, hence the existences of fishes in the irrigation tanks would drastically reduce in water bodies in which otters are present that was causing financial losses to fishermen, keeping this in mind, fishermen are targeting the Otters. It was listed as an endangered animal by the international union for conservation of nature (IUCM)

Speaking to The Hans India, wildlife researcher Rachamalla Shyam Sunder, native of Choutuppal of Yadadri-Bhongir district said reservoirs were habitats of smooth coated otters but they would migrate to other habitats like reservoirs, irrigation projects and village tanks. They have a habit of living in a group of 4 to 10 animals, they would also come to lands to consume grains, reptiles. Smooth coated otter seams to weigh 5 kilograms. There is a need to take measures to protect the smooth coated otters for ecological balance.

The government should protected the areas and deploy the forest department persons. Otters spotted water bodies can be termed as visiting parks for animal lovers.