OU concludes women’s meet with sustainability call

Hyderabad: Osmania University, in its 109th year of academic excellence, achieved a historic milestone as the three-day International Women’s Conference 2026, themed Give to Gain: Women Power for Sustainability, concluded on Thursday at the iconic Tagore Auditorium.

The event brought together global leaders, scholars, and activists to deliberate on empowerment, equity, and excellence, making it the first international women’s conference of its kind in the history of the university. Over three days, the campus transformed into a vibrant hub of intellectual exchange.

Sessions ranged from academic research and technological innovation to leadership and social change, all underscoring the indomitable spirit of womanhood in driving sustainability.

The final day focused on Skills, Outreach, and Policy Dialogues, featuring experts who addressed financial literacy, psychological resilience, inclusive spaces, gender sensitivity, and cultural perspectives on the empowerment of women.