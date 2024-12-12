OU EMRC director wins award for Best Short Film

Hyderabad: Osmania University has reached international acclaim as the university’s Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) director, Raghupathy, was honoured with the Best Short Film Award at the 16th International Short Film Festival held in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Raghupathi was recently honoured with the best short film award for the short film ‘Reaching the Unreached’ in the development category. He bagged a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a trophy, and a certificate.

The short film has also been selected for screening in the human rights category. According to OU officials, the short film sheds light on the lives of tribal families in the forest regions of the Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts, who migrated from Chhattisgarh due to political conflicts.