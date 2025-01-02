OU pays homage to Shyam Benegal

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday paid tribute to renowned filmmaker and Nizam College alumnus, Shyam Benegal, and condoled his death on December 23, 2024, at the age of 90.

At a meeting to honour the life and legacy of Shyam Benegal, the university community extended its heartfelt condolences to Shyam Benegal’s family, friends, and admirers. Born in Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Shyam Benegal had his early education in Mahbub College and later in Nizam College, Osmania University, where he did his MA in Economics and founded the Hyderabad Film Society. Benegal created platforms for intellectual exchange and nurtured a love for cinema among aspiring filmmakers, which profoundly shaped his intellectual and creative pursuits.

Retired Professor of Journalism, Professor K Stevenson pointed out that Benegal had pioneered parallel cinema in India and encouraged the creativity rooted in local stories. Benegal's works, such as Ankur (shot in Bolarum), Nishant, and Manthan, reflect his passion for depicting socio-political realities with authenticity and sensitivity. His films challenged societal norms, addressed uncomfortable truths, and highlighted the struggles of marginalised communities, showcasing how art can be a catalyst for change. OU vice chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram emphasised the importance of drawing inspiration from luminaries like Shyam Benegal. He urged students to embrace intellectual curiosity, social responsibility, and the power of storytelling as tools for societal transformation. University registrar Professor G Naresh Reddy and OSD to the vice chancellor Professor S Jithendra Kumar Naik and several others from the university took part in the programme.