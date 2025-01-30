Outrage in Aiza: Class 2 Student Beaten by Teacher, Parents Demand Action

Gadwal: A shocking incident of child abuse has come to light at Sri Krishnaveni High School in Aiza town, Jogulamba Gadwal district, where a Class 2 student, Virat Shankar Naik, was allegedly beaten severely by a teacher. The incident has sparked outrage among parents and local leaders.

Following the alleged assault, the parents of the child filed a complaint at the Aiza police station against the school management. Expressing deep concern, they have demanded strict action from the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) and the District Education Officer (DEO) against the school authorities.

BRSV District Coordinator Kurva Pallayya also intervened in the matter, confronting the MEO over the lack of action from education authorities. He strongly criticized the delay in addressing the issue and insisted that the responsible teacher and school management be held accountable.

Parents and local activists are now calling for immediate intervention from higher officials to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety of students. The incident has raised serious concerns about the conduct of teachers and the enforcement of child protection measures in private schools.