Outrage in Gadwal: Mid-Day Meals Served with Sickle to Poor Students in Government School

Gadwal: In a shocking incident that has stirred public outrage, mid-day meals were reportedly served using a sickle (locally known as “goddhu karam”) instead of proper serving utensils at the Government Primary School in Induvasi village, located in Gattu Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal District. The act, which has come to light through local media reports, has drawn severe criticism from civil rights groups and concerned citizens.

Speaking on the matter, Macharla Prakash, the Bhima Army in-charge for the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, condemned the incident in strong terms. “This is a disgraceful and inhumane act, especially when it involves poor students who rely on government schools not only for education but also for their daily meals,” he said. “This shows a complete lack of compassion from government officials and public servants who are entrusted with the welfare of the underprivileged.”

He accused local education officials, including the District Education Officer (DEO) and Mandal Education Officer (MEO), of gross negligence and failure in their supervisory roles. “Such practices reveal the extent of apathy in the administration when it comes to ensuring quality education and nutritious meals in government schools. It is unacceptable that the very children the system is supposed to support are being treated in this manner.”

Macharla Prakash appealed to the District Collector to take strict and immediate action against those responsible, emphasizing that this is not an isolated incident but a symptom of a larger systemic issue in the public education and welfare systems. “There must be accountability. Those responsible for such negligence must face disciplinary action to prevent recurrence,” he said.

He further demanded that the State Government take concrete steps to ensure that government schools uphold standards of hygiene, nutrition, and dignity in all aspects of student welfare, including mid-day meals.

The incident has raised broader concerns about the quality of services being delivered in rural government schools and the lack of monitoring mechanisms to ensure basic human standards are met.

Members present during the protest and statement included:

Krupakar, Praveen, Mohan, Ramakrishna, Naveen, and Justin Prabhudas — all of whom expressed solidarity with the affected students and vowed to continue advocating for justice and systemic reforms.

The mid-day meal scheme is a crucial government initiative aimed at improving nutritional levels among school-going children and encouraging school attendance, especially in economically disadvantaged regions. Any lapse in the execution of this scheme not only affects student health but also undermines public trust in the education system.