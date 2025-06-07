outrage over death of 31 cows in Vemulawada Goshala

Sircilla: Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy at Vemulawada, famous as Dakshin Kashi, is known for offering cow (Kodelu) offerings to the Lord like nowhere else in the country. If the wishes made are fulfilled, devotees offer cows and bulls to the Lord.

The cows and bulls that arrive in this way are being cared for in Rajanna Goshala. The Rajanna temple earns an annual income of Rs 90 crores, while the annual income from goshala alone is around Rs 22 crore. It is understandable how the devotees feel about this place.

However, a few months ago, on the recommendation of a minister, a man from Warangal handed over 60 cows and bulls. The distribution of cows was stopped after the sale of the cows by that person became controversial.

This made it difficult to take care of the cows and bulls, and due to improper management, 31 heifers died in a week. Another heifer died on Friday, May 30.

After that, started the dance of death. 9 cows died in one day, 5 another day, 4 yet another day, 3 others subsequently, 6 next day, 2 another day and 2 next day.

While cowsheds were built to house 450 kodelu, the kodelu donated by donors exceeded the capacity, and about 1,200 kodelu were kept in the cowshed.

A few outsourced staff is working to take care of them. The shortage of staff in the cowshed and the lack of adequate food for them are also reasons for the current situation. The kodelu are kept outside, drying out in the sun and getting wet in the rain. The temple authorities, whose income comes from the cowshed, are not paying attention to the cows, and devotees are expressing deep anger.

District Animal Husbandry department officer Ravinder Reddy told The Hans India that the sick kodelu in the Tippapur cowshed are responding to the treatment provided by veterinary doctors, and some of the cattle have become active.

They are being given fluids from time to time along with vitamin tablets and green grass, and they have also been vaccinated.

Out of the 1,300 cattle in the cowshed, a total of 12 cattle are currently suffering from illness, and veterinary doctors are treating them, the cows are responding to the treatment, some are actively roaming, and none have fallen ill recently.

Vemulawada MLA and government Whip Adi Srinivas said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy sent state-level officials to look into the issue.

Animal Husbandry department officials, district Collector, temple EO, staff and officials of all departments are constantly monitoring the cows.

Seasonal diseases with the arrival of the rainy season, Animal Husbandry officials said that some of the cows have developed lumpy skin disease, and 16 medical staff is monitoring the cows. He said that about 18 to 20 cows have already recovered from severe illness and are healthy.

Officials say that there will be some trouble as devotees offer small cows and those that do not melt milk in the process of paying cow sacrifices.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has decided to construct a spacious, state-of-the-art cowshed in Vemulawada on the lines of the cowsheds being constructed in Moinabad by the government in Rangareddy district in the coming days, the MLA said.

The temple EO said that some cows had lumpy skin and were vaccinated and that the cows would be distributed to those eligible through Geo-tagging.

The government has given permission to build a large cowshed in the next few days, and steps will be taken to ensure that the new cows offered by devotees are kept in a cage and later mixed with the rest.

Rajanna Sircilla Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, visited the Tippapur cowshed of the Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy Temple. He said that the cowshed should be drained to prevent rainwater from stagnating and that the cows with the lump should be kept separate from the others.

The veterinary officer explained that the cowshed has a capacity of 450 kodelu and currently there are 1,200 cattle. He said that the cows are dying due to the accumulation of rainwater, the lack of adequate supply of green grass for the cows for weeks and the devotees bringing and giving away sick and malnourished kodelu under one year old.

In order to get the heifers from the Tippapur cowshed of the Vemulawada Sri Rajeswara Swamy temple, farmers should register online on the district website https://rajannasircilla.telangana.gov.in/, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said.

He clarified that only eligible farmers will be distributed geo-tagged kodelu. Eligible farmers should contact with relevant documents like Pattadar passbook, Aadhar card etc. Geo tagging and registration of farmers’ details on the website may prevent the possibility of cows going astray.

Vishva Hindu Parishad Goraksha State committee member Ootkuri Radhakrishna expressed grief over the death of kodelu.

Meanwhile, when the last reports arrived on Friday, out of the 17 cows suffering from illness in the cowshed, five were in critical condition, according to veterinary officials. They are being treated better. They said they were providing medicine.