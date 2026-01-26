Over 120 join BRS in Metpally

Karimnagar: Underthe leadership of Korutla MLA Dr. Kalvakuntla Sanjay, a large number of people joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in Metpally town on Sunday.

Leaders Suddala Harika and Rajeshwar Goud from the 12th ward of Metpally, along with their supporters, formally joined the party. Around 120 members were inducted into the BRS in the presence of party leaders and workers.

On this occasion, MLA Dr Sanjay welcomed the new members by presenting them with the party scarf. He highlighted the development achieved by Telangana under the leadership of BRS chief and the state’s first Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). He said Telangana has witnessed unprecedented progress across sectors due to people-centric governance.

Dr Sanjay said welfare and development schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, double-bedroom houses for the poor, Mission Bhagiratha for drinking water, and Mission Kakatiya for tank restoration have become models for other states to follow.

Stating that BRS is a party that stands by its promises, he said it has safeguarded the self-respect and identity of Telangana. He expressed confidence that the BRS would return to power with the blessings of the people. The MLA also called upon party workers and the public to work towards securing a massive victory for the BRS in the upcoming municipal elections and to further accelerate the development of Metpally town.

Several BRS leaders, party workers, local public representatives and a large number of supporters attended the programme.