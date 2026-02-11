Over 21,700 booked in a week for wrong-side driving

Hyderabad Traffic Police in a special drive against wrong-side driving has booked more than 21,700 cases in a week, as the traffic police step up efforts to improve road safety in Hyderabad and reduce fatal accidents.

According to traffic police, in addition to regular traffic regulation and enforcement, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has been undertaking special drives to make the city’s roads safer for commuters and to reduce fatalities resulting from road accidents.

From February 2 to 9, a total of 21,713 cases were booked against violators. Violators are being penalised under the relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

A senior traffic police officer said that wrong-side driving has become a common and dangerous practice in Hyderabad. It not only causes traffic congestion but also poses a serious threat to the safety of both the violators and other road users. “Wrong-side driving is a grave traffic violation and one of the major causes of road accidents, as it creates confusion and obstruction for law-abiding motorists.”

To prevent such incidents and improve overall road discipline, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has been conducting special drives against motorists indulging in ‘wrong-side driving’ driving against the direction of traffic flow.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police continues to organise various traffic education and awareness programmes to educate commuters about traffic rules and road safety. Citizens are also being sensitized through social media platforms to promote responsible driving behavior.

The traffic police urged all motorists to avoid driving on the wrong side of the road, as it endangers not only their own lives but also those of fellow commuters.

Vigilant citizens are requested to report traffic violations to the Hyderabad Traffic Police through our official social media handles Facebook, X (Twitter) or via the Traffic Helpline 9010203626 and e-Challan helpdesk 8712661690.