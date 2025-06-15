Over 24,000 cases settled in a day in Lok Adalat

Mahabubnagar: In a major push for accessible and speedy justice, a whopping 24,713 cases were amicably settled in a single day through the National Lok Adalat held across Mahabubnagar district on Saturday. Organised under the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and led by the District Legal Services Authority, the event saw an overwhelming response from litigants.

Special arrangements were made with five benches set up at the Mahabubnagar District Court and two benches at Jadcherla Court to handle the influx of cases. From motor accident claims to civil disputes, the Lok Adalat proved once again that “Compromise is the Royal Path” to resolution.

A standout case involved a Motor Vehicle Accident Claim (Case No. 457/2024), where the petitioner had sought a compensation of ₹50 lakh. A settlement was reached with New India Insurance Company for ₹33 lakh, finalized through mutual agreement. District Judge B. Papireddy handed over the award to the petitioners, with Advocate Ashok Goud representing the case.

The event witnessed the participation of several senior judicial officials including R. Sridevi (Family Court Judge), T. Raja Rajeshwari (POCSO Court Judge), V. Eshwarayya (DLSA Secretary), G. Radhika, Mohammed Munawwar Hussain, A. Ravi Shankar, M.S.K. Bhavana, and Smt. Nirmala.

Top police officials such as SDPO P. Venkateshwarlu, DySP G.V. Ramana Reddy, along with insurance lawyers, bank officials, advocates, Para Legal Volunteers, and Lok Adalat members, also played key roles in ensuring the success of the initiative.

The National Lok Adalat once again reinforced its reputation as a powerful platform for timely and peaceful dispute resolution.