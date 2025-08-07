Owaisi says fresh US tariffs on India will hurt Indian exporters, deter FDI, hit jobs hard

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods will hurt Indian exporters, MSMEs, manufacturers and will disrupt supply chains, deter FDI, and hit jobs hard.

A day after Trump imposed a penalty of another 25 per cent on India for buying Russian oil, Owaisi said Trump just slapped another 25 per cent tariff on India, taking it to 50 per cent, because “we bought oil from Russia”.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad MP said “This isn’t diplomacy, it’s bullying by the buffoon-in-chief who clearly doesn’t understand how global trade works".

These tariffs will hurt Indian exporters, MSMEs, and manufacturers. It’ll disrupt supply chains, deter FDI, and hit jobs hard. But why will Narendra Modi care? Where are those BJP muscle-flexers now?" the AIMIM chief asked.

"Last time I’d asked if Modi ji would show his 56-inch chest when Trump imposed 56% tariffs. Trump stopped at 50%. Maybe he’s scared of our non-biological PM? Was selling out our strategic autonomy worth filling your friends’ billionaire coffers?" he further said.

Trump on Wednesday slapped an additional 25 per cent tariff on goods coming from India as penalty for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a move that is likely to hit sectors such as textiles, marine and leather exports hard.

Trump signed an executive order - Addressing Threats to the US by the Government of the Russian Federation - imposing the additional tariff over and above the 25 per cent levy, which comes into effect from August 7.

After this order, the total tariff on Indian goods, barring a small exemption list, will be 50 per cent.