Paddy Procurement Center Inaugurated at Aija Market Yard with Supportive MSP for Farmers

Gadwal: Today, a paddy procurement center was inaugurated near the Farmers' Platform (Rythu Vedika) at the Market Yard in Aija Town under the aegis of the Santoshimata Mepma IKP Center.

The inauguration was carried out by the Alampur Market Yard Chairman Bingidoddi Doddappa, Aija Municipality Chairman, and District Library Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, along with leaders of the Aija Town Congress Party.

A bonus of ₹500 per quintal will be provided for fine varieties of paddy.

Moisture content allowed: Up to 17%.

Minimum Support Price (MSP): ₹2,320 for Grade A paddy and ₹2,300 for common variety paddy.

Farmers expressed their happiness and appreciation for the Telangana State Government's initiative to provide fair prices, which they believe is a commendable step.

Congress Party leaders and several farmers actively participated in the program.