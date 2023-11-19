Live
Just In
Padma Rao conducts Padayatra in Lalapet, says his victory is certain
The Deputy Speaker, Secunderabad BRS said that the victory of his party in Secunderabad is certain. As part of the Secunderabad Assembly Constituency election campaign, a padayatra was held in the Kattelamandi areas of Lalaguda area under the Addagutta Division along with local corporator Lingani Prasanna Lakshmi Srinivas.
Padmarao Goud said that we have developed various areas beyond politics and we are taking Secunderabad in development path. He said that there is no work that they have not undertaken in 10 years and focused on all the infrastructure. He mentioned that Secunderabad has been placed at the top in welfare programs while giving importance to education and medical sectors.
Padma Rao was welcomed by local people in all areas. Senior leaders of BRS and representatives of various communities participated in this padayatra.