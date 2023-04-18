Paigah Palace handed over back to Telangana government

Hyderabad: The famous Paigah Palace at Chiran Fort lane in Begumpet, in the city , which was till recently the office of the US Consul General of Hyderabad, was formally handed over to the Telangana government on Monday.

US Consul General of Hyderabad, Jenifer Larson on Monday formally ended the lease of Paigah Palace in the presence of Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar.

"Today we officially ended our lease of Paigah Palace. We're grateful to the Government of Telangana for making this amazing building available to us since 2007.

Proud to share a small part of Paigah Palace's history and we appreciate our friends in Telangana for making it possible," Jennifer Larson on micro blogging site Twitter, tweeted.

The US Consulate Hyderabad has already started offering its consular services from its new state-of-the-art 340 US dollars Consulate building at Nanakramguda from March.

The Paigah Palace has been handed over to HMDA, which will be responsible for the upkeep of the heritage structure. "The Paigah Palace at Chiran Fort lane Begumpet, being used as the office of US Consulate Hyderabad was formally handed over back to the Government of Telangana," Arvind Kumar said on Twitter .