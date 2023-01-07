Palamuru development forum to fight against illicit liquor sale

Mahabubnagar: The Palamuru Development Forum, a social organisation led by Munnuru Ravi has stressed that his organization will fight against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in Mahabubnagar district.

In this regard, Munnuru Ravi, gave a petition to the district collector S Venkat Rao and urged his intervention to stop the illicit liquor manufacture sale by unscrupulous elements in the district, who are not only causing huge loss to the government exchequer by adopting illegal means to sell the liquor but at the same time causing great harm to the lives of people.

"We have seen many incidents, where many people have fallen victims to the illicit liquor sale and many have even died. Indiscriminate sale of liquor particularly in the rural areas is destroying many families both socially and economically and putting them on the roads. We have given a representation to the district collector and urged him to take stringent actions against the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in the district," informed Palamuru Development Forum founder.

Adding further Munnuru Ravi said that they have urged the collector to instruct concerned officials to identify, and take immediate measures to see that perpetrators of illicit liquor in the district are brought to book and strict action be taken against them in a week's time.

Maitri Yadaiah, Bhandikar, Vishwanath Rao, Gouli Sudhakar, Anjayaneilu Yadav, Kumar Mudiraj, Mekala Shiva kumar, Bala Gopi and others were present along with Munnuru Ravi while giving representation to the district collector.