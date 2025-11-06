Palamuru glows in divine light as thousands celebrate Karthika Pournami

Mahabubangar: On the sacred occasion of Karthika Pournami, the entire Palamuru region turned into a divine spectacle of faith and devotion.

From the break of dawn, Shiva temples across Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarkadra, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, and Nagarkurnool reverberated with the chants of “Om Namah Shivaya” and “Govinda, Govinda”, as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Women, children, and families thronged the temples, lighting rows of Karthika Deepams (oil lamps) and performing special poojas, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness.

The flickering lamps illuminated temple courtyards and riverbanks, creating an enchanting scene of devotion and unity.

In the Nallamala forest region, particularly at the ancient Umamaheshwara Temple near Rangapur village in Achampet mandal, a sea of devotees offered prayers and performed abhishekams (ritual baths) to Lord Shiva. Hundreds of lamps lit by devotees glowed against the backdrop of the dense forests, symbolizing divine enlightenment.

Meanwhile, in Kadthal mandal, the renowned Maisigandi Maisamma Temple came alive as the Brahmotsavam celebrations began with grandeur, set to continue till the 10th of this month. Priests performed sacred rituals and abhishekams to the goddess, while devotees took holy dips in the temple pond (Koneru) before lighting lamps around the temple premises that glittered like stars on earth.

Across the region, devotees performed Rudrabhishekam and offered prayers under the sacred amla (usiri) tree, lighting 365 lamps as part of the age-old Karthika tradition believed to bring spiritual purification and divine grace.

A grand spectacle unfolded at the Sri Lalitha Someswara Temple in Somasila, Kollapur mandal, where the temple and riverbanks overflowed with pilgrims chanting hymns and performing rituals. Early morning witnessed devotees worshipping the twelve Jyotirlingas after taking holy dips at the Saptanadi Sangamam, where seven rivers — including the Krishna River — merge.

The sacred confluence shimmered with floating lamps, filling the air with peace and devotion.

At Alampur’s Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Swamy Temple, devotees performed abhishekams and lit thousands of Karthika Deepams, while near Agraharam village close to Gadwal, worshippers offered lamps to the Krishna River, letting them drift along the waters — creating a mesmerizing, golden glow across the riverbanks.

As the chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoed through the hills and river valleys, the Palamuru region celebrated Karthika Pournami not just as a festival, but as a living expression of devotion, light, and spiritual renewal