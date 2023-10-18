Palamuru is turning into a Golden District-KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has promised to make Palamuru a golden district once the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme is completed.

Addressing a public meeting at Jadcherla constituency on Wednesday, CM KCR outlined his vision for a transformed Palamuru district. He underscored the transformative impact of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme, which is nearly 90% complete and poised to transform Palamuru into a drought-free district with abundant water for irrigation and drinking.

Highlighting the strategic proximity of Jadcherla to Hyderabad, CM KCR underscored the potential for development in the region. He lauded the efforts of Lakshma Reddy Polepalli, who brought significant investments and employment opportunities to the area. The Chief Minister made a solemn commitment to elevate Jadcherla into an industrial and IT hub, thereby fulfilling his responsibility to foster growth.

CM KCR also recounted the government's achievements, including the successful Mission Bhageeratha to provide fresh water and the completion of pending projects like Kalvakurthi, Nettempadu, Bima, and Koilsagar. He announced that 90% of the Palamuru lift scheme had already been executed, with the remaining 10% progressing well, thanks to the necessary permissions. The completion of this project, he assured, would transform Palamuru into a thriving district.

Reflecting on the picturesque transformation of the region, CM KCR fondly recalled his journey with district MLAs and ministers to Mahabubnagar. The once arid landscapes had been replaced by lush fields and paddies, thanks to the construction of check dams on the Dundubhi River. The revitalization of this river served as a testament to the impending metamorphosis of Palamuru.

CM KCR reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the poor, emphasizing that their policies transcended religion and caste. Residential schools had been established to provide quality education to minority, Dalit, tribal, and BC children. Even the economically disadvantaged from the upper castes had requested similar facilities, which the government had extended its promise to fulfill. In his eyes, every child in Telangana was their collective responsibility.

He also lauded the Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb (culture of Ganga and Yamuna rivers) in Telangana, where people of all religions and castes live together in harmony. He cited the recent alignment of Ganesh immersion and Milad un Nabi festivals as a testament to this cultural syncretism, where Muslim leaders postponed the Milad Un Nabi procession to ensure harmony.