Palamuru MLAs rally together in protest

Mahabubnagar: Palamuru witnessed a massive protest on Sunday as the Congress party staged a demonstration against the changes proposed in the National Employment Guarantee Scheme. The protest was organised following a call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The agitation was held at the Gandhi statue near Ashok Talkies junction under the leadership of District Congress Committee (DCC) President Sanjeev Mudiraj. Congress leaders and workers opposed the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the employment guarantee scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjeev Mudiraj said the Central Government’s move to amend the scheme was unacceptable and demanded the immediate withdrawal of all changes. He stated that removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name went against the very spirit of the programme.

MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was introduced by the UPA government to ensure dignified livelihoods for the rural poor.

He added that the scheme had served as a protective shield for the poor during droughts and economic crises. He alleged that the Centre was attempting to weaken the scheme by reducing workdays and delaying wage payments.

MLA G Madhusudan Reddy criticised the proposed removal of Gandhi’s name and accused the Central Government of conspiring to dilute the Employment Guarantee Act. He said converting the Act into a scheme would deny people their right to work and demanded that the scheme be continued in its original form.

Several Congress leaders, public representatives and party workers participated in the protest in large numbers.