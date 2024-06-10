Palamuru MLAs tour USA as part of govt delegation for ATA festival

Mahabubnagar: In a recent visit to the United States, a delegation of MLAs from Telangana, including MLAs from Palamuru region, Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudan Reddy (GMR), Jadcherla MLA Janapally Anirdhu Reddy, Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy along with Roads, Buildings and Cinematography, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu participated in the celebrations of the America Telugu Association (ATA).

During the event, Ministers Sridhar Babu and Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy addressed the Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), urging them to invest in Telangana and contribute to the state’s development. This appeal was part of a broader effort to attract investment and foster economic growth in the region.

In a subsequent meeting with the Palamuru NRI Forum (PNRIF), MLA GMR highlighted the strategic importance of the Devarakadra Constituency, located near National Highway 44 from Bhutpur to Kothakota mandal. He called on the NRIs to establish industries in the area, which would create employment opportunities for the local youth. Furthermore, MLA GMR encouraged the NRIs to adopt government schools in the Devarakadra constituency, enhancing their infrastructure and supporting the students’ educational development.

The NRIs responded positively to these proposals, showing a willingness to contribute to the educational and economic advancement of the Palamuru region.