Pallavi Model School Students Visit Pillalamarri and Science Museum

Nagar kurnool: Students of Pallavi Model School in the Nagarkurnool district headquarters went on an educational and recreational tour, said Principal Shruthi.

On this occasion, students of Classes 4, 5 and 6 visited the famous Pillalamarri tourist spot in Mahabubnagar. Later, they also visited the Science Museum located in the Mahabubnagar district headquarters.

After that, the students spent time at Mayuri Park as part of the tour. The school management stated that such programmes are organized to provide students with knowledge and entertainment along with their regular studies.

Teachers and students of the school participated in the programme.