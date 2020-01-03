Palle Pragathi phase-II launched across State

Hyderabad: The Palle Pragathi programme has been launched all over the State on Thursday with the participation of public representatives of the rural local bodies, officials, and common people.

Ministers, MLAs, Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad chairpersons, sarpanches and officials participated in the programmes organised across the State to launch the second phase of Palle Pragathi.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in the programme at Gundla Potlapalli of Rajapur mandal of Mahbubnagar district. Panchayat Raj department principal secretary Vikas Raj and other officials also participated in it.

Somesh Kumar said that Palle Pragathi programme would be held for 10 days in the villages. He said that development in the villages should be achieved with improving cleanliness and greenery, collective participation and planning.

He said that flying squads have been appointed to check the works of the programme. The State was lagging behind in literacy rate and it was in fourth from the bottom. He wanted the educated to work with 'Each One Teach One' slogan to improve the literacy rate.

Meanwhile, the Panchayat Raj department has issued the schedule for the Palle Pragathi programme. On January 2 Gram Sabhas should be held, the participants should take a pledge for the development of the village, and revenue and expenditure of the GP should be submitted to the Gram Sabha.

The second day of the programme, i.e. January 3 should be observed as watering day.

Mini water tanks and the water tanks of the cattle should be cleaned. On day 3 of the programme (on January 4) Haritha Haram should be observed. The villagers should visit the nurseries and avenue plantations and take steps to replace the dead plants.

On fourth day (January 5) voluntary work should be held, and two bins should be distributed to each house. The people should be made aware about the need to segregate dry and wet garbage at home.

The fifth day (January 6) should be observed as power day and remaining works of the power week should be completed. On and off switches should be arranged for the streetlights.

On January 7, sixth day of the programme, plastic waste should be removed from the houses. Steps should be taken to prevent throwing of plastic on the streets of the villages. On January 8, seventh day of the programme, toilets and soak pits construction should be taken up.

On eighth day of the programme, on January 9, review should be held on the sanitation works, and remaining works should be completed. On ninth day (January 10) another dry day should be observed.

The 10th day of the programme, January 11, should be observed as donors day. Those who donate more than Rs 2 lakh should be facilitated. Gram Sabha should be held on the last day.