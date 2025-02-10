Palli Satish Reddy Appointed as Telangana Regional Transport Authority Member.

Gadwal : Palli Satish Reddy from Manavapadu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, has been appointed as a member of the Telangana State Regional Transport Authority. In recognition of his services to the Congress Party, the Telangana State Government has honored him with this prestigious position.

Satish Reddy received his appointment order from AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar at an event held in Hyderabad today. Speaking on the occasion, Satish Reddy expressed his commitment to improving road safety in the state. He assured that he would take necessary measures to prevent road accidents and address shortcomings in the transport system by submitting detailed reports to the government. He also emphasized his focus on ensuring better road safety in the Gadwal district.

Several prominent leaders attended the event, including former ZPTC member and Telangana Telecom Director Ismail, Jogulamba Temple Director Jagan Goud, DCC General Secretary Siraj, Vaddepalli Mandal President Ramakrishna Reddy, Yogi Reddy, Chinni Babu, and Undavelli Mandal President Gopal.

This appointment marks a significant step in strengthening the road transport system in Telangana.















