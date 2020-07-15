Palliative care vehicle flagged off in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: The Palliative home care vehicles will be highly useful for rendering medical services to those who are suffering from chronic diseases at their respective houses, said District Collector Siktha Patnaik.



The Collector inaugurated the Palliative Homecare services vehicle which was allotted to the district here in Peddapalli Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Siktha Patnaik said that the vehicle was arranged in Godavarikhani hospital limits to treat the aged people who are suffering from the chronic diseases and are bed-ridden unable to visit hospitals.

The patients suffering from diseases like diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure and paralysis will be given special medical treatment at their houses through a palliative care vehicle, she informed.

Collector Siktha Patnaik also said that one doctor, staff nurse and an Asha worker will be available in a palliative care vehicle and will render medical services by visiting the patient's house along with giving the medicines free of cost.

The District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Pramod Kumar, NSD, Dr M Kishore Kumar, District Programme Officer Dr V Maruthi, DPO M D Rukmuddin and NCD coordinator T Rajesham were present.