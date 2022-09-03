Panic triggers after students, teachers see cobra on govt school gate

Mancherial: Panic triggered among the students and teachers after they sighted a cobra on the school gate and now the visuals have gone viral on social media and are shocking the viewers. The shocking incident took place at a government school in MLA Colony, Chennuru, Mancherial district. It is learnt that the school students found a snake at the school gate and they informed the teachers and the locals.

The alerted villagers removed the snake from the school. The school teachers and students expressed worry after the incident. The parents of the children are requesting the officials to take proper preventive measures.