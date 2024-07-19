Parameswar Reddy's Unforgettable services celebrated at Retirement Ceremony

Gadwal: In a heartwarming event held at Brindavan Gardens, Pudur ZPHS Principal and PR TU District Leader Parameshwar Reddy was honored for his remarkable contributions to the field of education. The retirement assembly, organized by PR TU district leaders, saw Mahbub Nagar MP DK Arunamma as the chief guest, along with esteemed guests including teachers' MLC Raghottam Reddy and former MLC Pula Ravinder.

MP DK Arunamma praised Parameshwar Reddy's tireless efforts in addressing the challenges faced by teachers. She highlighted his invaluable service in improving education standards in the region and his pivotal role in resolving numerous issues within the teaching community.

In her address, Arunamma assured attendees that she remains committed to advocating for teachers' concerns at the central level, particularly in efforts to reduce income tax burdens on educators. She emphasized her dedication to continuing the fight for teachers' rights and improvements in the education sector.

Parameshwar Reddy, whose career has been marked by a steadfast commitment to education, was honored alongside his spouse. The couple received accolades for their joint contributions, reflecting the support and partnership that underscored Reddy's professional journey.

In her remarks, MP Arunamma reflected on her longstanding commitment to education, noting her efforts to establish women's degree, intermediate, and other colleges in the previously underserved Gadwal district. She recounted her political journey, emphasizing her resilience against adversities and conspiracies aimed at her defeat. Despite these challenges, Arunamma stated, the people of Mahabub Nagar have consistently supported her, recognizing her dedication to the development of Palamuru.

Arunamma expressed her hope that Parameshwar Reddy's retirement would be marked by comfort and continued engagement in educational development. She reiterated the necessity of working together beyond union lines to address the broader issues facing the education sector.

"Parameshwar Reddy's services have been instrumental in advancing education in our district. His retirement marks not an end, but a new beginning where his wisdom and experience will continue to benefit our community," she said.

The event concluded with a tribute to Parameshwar Reddy, acknowledging his enduring legacy and the lasting impact of his contributions to the education sector. As he steps into retirement, the community looks forward to his continued involvement in educational development, ensuring that his legacy of service and dedication endures.