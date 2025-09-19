Parents’ Meetings in Junior Colleges – District Nodal Officer Venkata Ramana

Nagar kurnool: As per the directions of the Intermediate Board, District Nodal Officer G. Venkata Ramana has instructed principals to conduct parents’ meetings in all government junior colleges across the district on September 26.

He said the progress of the colleges and the academic performance of students for the academic year 2025–26 should be presented to parents in detail. He highlighted that Physics Wall will provide free coaching for students preparing for national-level competitive exams such as NEET, JEE, and CLAT. He also informed that through the Prajwala Foundation, programs will be conducted on student safety, counseling, cyber protection, and teacher training.

Counseling facilities by psychologists and awareness programs on the ill-effects of drug abuse will also be provided for students.

Venkata Ramana stated that funds have been released to every college based on student strength for toilet cleaning, campus maintenance, and plant care. In addition, ₹10,000 has been sanctioned for sports equipment, special funds for minor repairs, funds for fire safety equipment, ₹12,000 for CCTV repairs, and ₹25,000 for laboratory development.

The nodal officer instructed that all these details must be shared comprehensively with parents during the meetings.