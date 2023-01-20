Parliamentary Standing Committee praises Telangana Government on Health reforms

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare had an interaction session with the state government officials today. The committee headed by Bhubneshwar Kalita comprises of members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The parliamentary committee which is on a study visit to Hyderabad held discussions with the Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials on mental health care and its management in contemporary times and implementation of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Chief Secretary gave a brief overview on the various initiatives of the state government in the health sector. She said that the government is creating health infrastructure in the state by setting up medical colleges in every district. The government has also recently taken up massive recruitment drive. The government introduced KCR Kit scheme wherein financial assistance will be provided to the pregnant women. The Kanti Velugu programme is launched with a mission to work for avoidable blindness free Telangana, she added.

The committee members appreciated the various schemes of the state government and also lauded the measures taken to address the issues relating to mental health. Secretary Health and Family Welfare Rizvi, Secretary Education Vakati Karuna, Commissioner Health Sweta Mohanty, Director School Education Devasena, Director Public Health Srinivas Rao and other officials were present.eom