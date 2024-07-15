Parvati Devi Idol Recovered

Nagarkurnool: The police have remanded the accused, Srinu, who stole the Panchaloha idol of Parvati Devi from a temple, through the court. The theft took place on the night of the 12th of this month at the Ramalayam in Chinnamuddanuru, Telkapalli Mandal. Srinu, from Telkapalli Mandal, broke the iron grill and the door lock to enter the temple in Chinnamuddanuru village and stole the Panchaloha idol of Parvati Devi from the locker. The idols from the nearby Shiva temple are stored in the Ramalayam after the festivities.

The president of the temple committee, Sundar Reddy, noticed the theft and filed a complaint at the police station. While investigating the theft, the police found Srinu loitering suspiciously in Telkapalli. Srinu, who lived alone and wandered around aimlessly, aroused the suspicion of the police, leading them to keep a watch on him. On Sunday, when Srinu was trying to sell the Panchaloha idol of Parvati Devi, the police caught him. Upon questioning, he handed over the idol, which he had hidden at his home, to the police. SI Naresh explained that the accused has been remanded by the court, and the case is under investigation.