Patnam Mahender takes charge as Chief Whip of Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy officially assumed charge as the Chief Whip of the Telangana Legislative Council.

He took charge in the presence of Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. The ceremony was attended by prominent political figures, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs Rammohan Reddy, Prakash Goud, E Shankar and Malreddy Ranga Reddy.

Several MLCs, including M Kodandaram, Balmoor Venkat, E Mallesh, Bhanu Prakash and Prabhakar, Former MPs Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy were also present.

