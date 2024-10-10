Live
- ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ review: A worthy watch this Dussehra
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
Just In
Patnam Mahender takes charge as Chief Whip of Legislative Council
Highlights
Hyderabad: Former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy officially assumed charge as the Chief Whip of the Telangana Legislative Council.He took charge in...
Hyderabad: Former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy officially assumed charge as the Chief Whip of the Telangana Legislative Council.
He took charge in the presence of Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy. The ceremony was attended by prominent political figures, including Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs Rammohan Reddy, Prakash Goud, E Shankar and Malreddy Ranga Reddy.
Several MLCs, including M Kodandaram, Balmoor Venkat, E Mallesh, Bhanu Prakash and Prabhakar, Former MPs Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS