- Meghalaya rights panel seeks report from Govt over non-payment of salaries for years, one staffer's death
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has campaigned in Kukatpally on behalf of party candidate and said that he had told Gaddar that he will stand by the youth of Telangana. He said that there is a need for Comprehensive development in Telangana as well
He said that Kukatpally's victory will have an impact on 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh and asserted that he will stand up and fight against any problem.
