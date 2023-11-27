Pawan Kalyan campaigns in Kukatpally, says there is need for Telangana development

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has campaigned in Kukatpally on behalf of party candidate and said that he had told Gaddar that he will stand by the youth of Telangana. He said that there is a need for Comprehensive development in Telangana as well

He said that Kukatpally's victory will have an impact on 25 parliamentary seats in Andhra Pradesh and asserted that he will stand up and fight against any problem.

