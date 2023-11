Pawan Kalyan participates in BJP- Jana Sena meeting in Miyapur

Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan and Janasena candidate Mummareddy Prema Kumar who was strengthened by BJP from Kukatpally constituency attended the BJP-Janasena joint honorary meeting at Naren Gardens in Miyapur.

BJP Union Ministers Javadekar, Janasena Party PAC President Nadendla Manohar, BJP Medchal District (Urban) President Pannala Harish Reddy, Kukatpally Incharge Madhavaram Kantha Rao, Assembly Convener Srikar Rao, State Working Group Members Vaddepalli Rajeswara Rao, Serilingampally Janasena-backed BJP candidate Ravi.

Kumar Yadav, Janasena Campaign Secretary Sagar Program Committee Chairman Kalyanam Srinivasa Rao (KK), Tadepally Gudem Janasena Leader Bolishetti Srinivasa Rao, Kukatpally Constituency Janasena Division Presidents, BJP Division Presidents, women leaders and others participated.