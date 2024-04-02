  • Menu
PCC appoints new chief for media cell

PCC appoints new chief for media cell
Hyderabad: The PCC on Monday appointed Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, as the new chairman of the Media and Communications. In an order released by PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud it was informed that PCC president, A Revanth Reddy has appointed him for the key position.

A High Court Advocate Ram Mohan is an official spokesperson of PCC, who also appears regularly on TV debates on national news channels.

