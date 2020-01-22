Peaceful polling underway in Hyderabad

Polling for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) is going on peacefully in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissonerate limits. Since 7 am, the voters are in queueline to exercise their franchise.

Till 9 am there were no untoward incidents reported at the polling stations. Tension prevailed at Pedda Amberpet Municipality limits for some time, when Congress party supporters and workers attacked TRS leader alleging that he has distributing money to the voters. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by dispersing the crowd in the area.

On the other hand, argument rose between the voters and the polling staff in Nizampet when the staff not allowed the voters who were not produced ID proof to exercise their franchise. Tension prevailed at the polling station for some time, when the officials not allowed some of the voters who showed their ID proofs in cell phones. Tension prevailed at Manikonda Municipality when TRS and Congress party workers argued with one another at 17th ward. Congress local leaders alleged that the TRS leaders are campaining at the polling station limits by showing the pamphlets and symbols to the voters.