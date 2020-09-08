Peddapalli: Everyone should be fit, says ACP Umender

Peddapalli: Godavarikhani ACP Umender called on the people to come together to participate in the Central government's 'Fit India' programme to promote fitness across the country aimed to have all the people in perfect health.

On Monday morning, 2K run was organised on the concluding day of National Sports Day at Singareni Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Godavarikhani. Karimnagar District Co-ordinator T Shankar presided over the programme.

ACP Umender and One-Town CI Ramesh were the chief guests at the closing ceremony. After giving away awards, addressing the players ACP Umender said that everyone needs to take care about their health and exercise for an hour a day, stating that perfect health can be achieved only through exercise. He said an awareness programme on fitness would be conducted on behalf of Fit India.

CI Ramesh said if the people are fit, then the country will be fit. Exercise makes people healthy and everyone should improve their health by doing exercises. He advised the students to excel in sports.

Fit India joint district coordinator Tagarapu Shankar said that they will take forward the Fit India programme designed by the Central government for good health as a movement in the joint district and try to create awareness about fitness among all.