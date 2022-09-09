Peddapally: Applications invited for National Panchayat Awards

Peddapally: District Collector Dr Sangeetha Satyanarayana on Thursday told panchayats to provide complete information to apply for National Panchayat Award.

The district Collector, along with Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Kumar Deepak, reviewed the National Panchayat Award programme with the officials concerned. The district Collector said that for the achievement of sustainable development goals by the year 2030, 9 categories are being identified at the gram panchayat level, and as part of this, for the year 2021-22, the MPDOs should be provided complete information in 9 categories for the national panchayat awards by September 10.

He said that better work has been done to determine the gram panchayat, mandal and district level and according to the records (2021-22), the answers to the questionnaire should be entered and the awards will be distributed to the winning panchayats on April 24.

Categories for Panchayat Awards:

1). Better livelihood and alleviation from poverty, (2) Healthy panchayat, (3) Child-friendly panchayat, (4) Water sufficient panchayat, (5) Clean greenery Panchayat, (6) Self-sufficient panchayat with basic amenities, (7) Social security in panchayat, (8) good administration, (9) women friendly panchayats.

Among the best, 3 awards will be selected at the village, mandal and district levels.

He said that the selected ones will be given the opportunity to participate in state level competitions. He said that the awards will be distributed at the national level.