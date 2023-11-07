People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate

Kukatpally Congress party assembly candidate Bandi Ramesh performed pooja at Sri Sri Spatika Lingeswara Swamy, Sahita Sri Kanakadurga Devi temple and conducted padayatra in Rajiv Gandhi Colony, Vinayaka Nagar, Sainagar, Kalyan Nagar, Cherbanda Raju Colony, Dasari Basti, Kummari Basti Colonies.

On this occasion, he raised the double-bedroom houses issue and asked the BRS government to tell how many people have got the houses. He took a jibe at KCR saying that the latter has read 80,000 books and opined that people are aware of the KCR's deceptions and ready to vote for congress.

Division Presidents, Madhu Youth President, Bharat Women President, Renuka Nayak Pushpar Reddy, Anil Kumar Mahender, activists and women leaders participated in large numbers
























