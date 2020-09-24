Karimnagar: With the new agriculture bills introduced by the Central government, people cannot buy even Rs 2 worth coriander in future, criticised People cannot buy even coriander if new agri bill implemented:Tummeti Sammi Reddy, the former chairman of Jammikunta Agriculture Market Committee.

Speaking at a press meet at Jammikunta mandal headquarters on Thursday, Sammi Reddy alleged the new agriculture bill will not ensure minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers' produce and people will not get agricultural products easily as the agriculture sector will be operated by private organisations. The ill effects of the bill will last for a longer period and people will find it hard to buy their daily requirements. The BJP government at the Centre had already handed over several government sectors to private organisations. Now with the new agriculture bill, the Centre is trying to hand over agriculture sector too to private operators, he stated.

'The main intention of the Central government is to withdraw itself from purchasing farmers' produce and hand it over to private organisations. Depending on the impact of three agricultural bills on the farmers of Telangana, action will be taken against the Central government,' he warned. Sammi Reddy said at present, 50 to 55 percent of produce is brought to agriculture market. What is the need to bring new agriculture bills as already there is a system to sell the produce anywhere by the farmers, he questioned.

The new agriculture bills will allow private organisations to decide where and what kind of crops the farmers should cultivate across the country. Keeping the best interest of their companies as per demand in international market, the private companies will direct farmers to cultivate only such kinds of crops and will pay rate as fixed by them, he pointed out. Following the directions of Health Minister Eatala Rajendar, the farmers of various mandals present under Huzurabad constituency must participate in the protest in their respective mandals with bullock carts and tractors and should make the protest a grand success, Sammi Reddy appealed.