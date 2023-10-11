People fed up with ‘blatant lies’ of BJP leaders: KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that people were fed up with ‘blatant lies’ of BJP leaders, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said no matter how many lies Union Home Minister Amit Shah tells, people would teach a lesson to the saffron party in the ensuing elections.

Rao said Amit Shah tried to speak his habitual lies once again. ‘The BJP, which has not done a single good thing for the State, is campaigning today; people are laughing at Shah’s speech. He said people of the country, specially those of Telangana, are tired of listening to BJP ‘jumlas’ and lies during elections.

KTR suggested it is better to talk about rising prices and unemployment in the country. He dared Shah to talk about Adani. ‘Prime Minister Modi and Shah lied 100 times and are trying to deceive people’. He said no matter how many lies are told, people of State are not likely to be affected by lies of Modi and Shah.

Rao lashed out at Shah for trying to deceive people by telling a blatant lie that Telangana was on top in farmer suicides. He said State had set an example for the country in terms of agricultural development and farmer welfare with its revolutionary farmer welfare programmes. ‘(The) Modi (government) which copied the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme spoke lies on Telangana soil’.

He said this was the same Shah, who spoke in Adilabad district five years ago and promised to open closed Cement Corporation of India (CCI) factory in Adilabad. He said after five years, the BJP government has not taken a single step forward on that promise. ‘It is misfortune of Telangana to have such leaders in the Central government. It has been 10 years since the State formation that the Centre has not allocated a single educational institution to Telangana, said Rao.

As per law, one Navodaya school should be given per district, but starting from that school to medical college and university, not a single educational institution has been established in the State, he said. ‘Even though the State government had offered the necessary land for a tribal university years ago, the university has not been established yet.

Rao pointed out when Shah talks about family rule, people of the country laugh. ‘It will be better if Shah speaks about the benefit of parivarvad in case of his son who is BCCI secretary despite having no qualifications.

He said when leaders like Shah talk about Parivarvaad, people make fun of them. Shah talks about a ‘double engine government,’ but he should show a State that has progressed more than Telangana, he demanded.