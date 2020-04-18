'People of Red-Zoned Suryapet need not worry about rising corona cases' said Minister Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that people need not worry about ever increasing corona positive cases and added that all the registered positive cases in the district were spread due to the chain link before the announcement of lock down.



The Minister along with District Collector and Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav conducted a special review meeting at the municipal office in Suryapet as the total corona positive cases increased to 54 with new 15 cases registered in the district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he asserted that staying at home, maintaining social distance and other lockdown norms will contain the spread of coronavirus in the district. He warned of stringent action on people who step out without any reason.

He appreciated the services being rendered by the municipal staff and informed that ward-wise teams were constituted to supply essential commodities and other useful things o the people as the whole town declared as Red Zone.

People will get items within 20 minutes after they order through the municipal app. He said people can get cooking gas and also pensions at their doorsteps.

People without leaving their houses, have to bring issues to the notice of officials through municipal app and necessary action will be taken on the grievance without fail, he assured.