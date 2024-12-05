People run out of homes as tremor jolts Warangal

Hanumakonda: An earthquake struck, causing panic among residents who ran out of their homes in fear. The tremors, which disrupted the calm morning, left people alarmed as they felt the ground shaking. Before they could comprehend the situation, the ground shook for several seconds, leaving many in fear. Thankfully, there were no casualties, though some places narrowly avoided major disasters.

The earthquake, measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale, occurred at 7:26 am and lasted for 5 to 10 seconds. Initially, the tremors originated near the Medaram Sarakka Gadde area in the forest region of Mulugu district and were felt across Hanumakonda, Warangal, and Bhupalpally districts. In Hanumakonda district, tremors were reported in areas like Kamalapur, Parkal, and Atmakur mandals, as confirmed by locals.The earthquake caused sudden jolts, making people feel like they were being shaken, and resulted in items falling off shelves, and debris falling from dilapidated buildings.

One such incident occurred in Indira Nagar (Madireddy Kunta) under Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation’s 9th Division. The first-floor wall of a house belonging to retired government teacher Gudikandula Prakash (House No: 3-8-265/2/1) collapsed. A major disaster was narrowly avoided as the tailoring shop owner on the ground floor, Chakka Bhagyalakshmi, and the tenant on the first floor, Anusha, had just stepped inside moments before the tremors began. Reflecting on the sudden incident, Prakash and his family were left shaken and terrified.