People should take advantage of the medical camp in villages: District SP Gaikwad

Nagarkurnool: District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath inaugurated a free medical camp organized under the auspices of JSR Foundation at Gaggalapally village of Nagar Kurnool mandal on Friday.

SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that people in villages and elderly people should take advantage of such a medical camp. The elderly have been advised to take care as there is a risk of seasonal diseases due to the rainy season in the coming days. He advised people not to neglect medicine. JSR Foundation President Jamula Satish Reddy was specially congratulated for organizing such a good program.

District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that such programs should be organized in every village and the police department will also provide full support and efforts so that everyone gets good treatment. Buchchanna, Vice President of JSR Foundation, G Ramakrishna, President of Vivekananda Welfare Association and the medical team of Yashoda Hospital, who contributed to this program, expressed special thanks. President of JSR Foundation LN Jammula Satish said that 500 teachers, students and villagers underwent medical examination in this program.