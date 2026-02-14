People stand by development agenda, says Sridhar Babu

The results of the recent municipal elections reflect a public endorsement of two years of people-centric governance in Telangana, said D Sridhar Babu, Minister for Information Technology and Industries.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sridhar Babu said the outcome was not merely an electoral victory but a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in the Congress-led government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said the verdict came amid attempts by “certain sections” to undermine the state’s image for political gain.

The Minister said the results validated the government’s dual focus on stabilising the state’s finances while ensuring that development and welfare measures reached the grassroots. “The people have recognised our efforts to restore economic stability and deliver governance with accountability and transparency,” he said.

Stating that the mandate also carried greater responsibility, Sridhar Babu said the government would intensify efforts to position Telangana on par with leading states across sectors. He added that commitments made to the electorate would be implemented in a phased and systematic manner.

Thanking voters for rejecting what he termed “misleading propaganda” and for reaffirming faith in the government’s development agenda, the Minister also acknowledged the role of party leaders and workers. He expressed appreciation for the guidance of AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and the leadership of TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.