People want change of guard in State: BJP

Warangal: Although the BJP had won a lone seat in the Assembly elections held in 2018, the saffron party witnessed a rapid growth in Telangana due to the tenacity of the leaders and the cadres, party Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said.

Speaking at the district-level party meeting at Parkal in Hanumakonda district on Tuesday, she said that BJP stood as a major force to reckon with after 2018 Assembly elections by winning four Lok Sabha, Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats besides putting up a sterling performance in the GHMC elections. On the other hand, the Congress was weakened due to internal squabbles and MLAs switching over to the ruling BRS, she said.

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who lured the people with his hollow promises betrayed them after winning the elections. The people who were vexed with the 'family rule' of KCR want a change in the governance, she said. "The BJP leadership is keenly monitoring the political situation in Telangana. It's time for the party cadres to focus on booth committees which play a key role in the elections.

We have a 300-day countdown leading to the Assembly elections to make an impact that BJP could end people's problems," Padma said.

Stating that BRS was mired in corruption, BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy termed the Dharani, an Integrated Land Records Management System Government of Telangana, as a huge scam.

BJP State general secretary Bangaru Sruthi said that how could KCR, who pushed the State into debt trap, lead the country by transforming TRS into BRS.

BJP Hanumakonda district in-charge V Muralidhar Goud, former minister G Vijayarama Rao, former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao, Moluguri Bikshapathi, former chairman of the Sheep and Meat Development Corporation Kanneboina Rajaiah Yadav, Parkal town president Martha Bikshapathi and district vice-president and Damera Sarpanch Gurijala Sriram Reddy were among others present.