People were supporting with fear of police: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The party's Telangana state president Kishan Reddy said that people are responding positively to BJP's manifesto and BC Chief Minister's promise is attracting everyone. Speaking to the media at Nampally BJP state office on Monday, he said that youth and women are standing by Prime Minister Modi. People from BRS and Congress families also said that they are rooting for BJP.

He said that everyone is of the opinion that if a word is said, it is only the BJP that adheres to it. He insisted that the words of the leaders of other parties cross the forts, but the work done does not cross the Pragati Bhavan and Gandhi Bhavan. He charged that the Congress had given many promises for seven decades but left only tragedy to the people. He said Telangana has lost in many ways because of Congress.

He reminded that Congress sacrificed 369 people in the first phase of the Telangana movement and 1200 people in the second phase. He said that the people of Telangana do not believe in the fake guarantees given by the Congress. Congress and BRS are making promises but it is not possible, he said. He said that the people of Badugu weaker sections and scheduled tribes especially support the BJP.

He said that BJP is leading in most assembly constituencies and a silent revolution is visible in Telangana. He said that people have decided to vote against BRS and consider BJP as an alternative.

He said there is a situation where people are preventing BRS MLAs and campaign chariots from entering the villages. He said that it has been almost ten years since BRS came to power, but no promise has been fulfilled. He said that a situation has arisen where the people have rejected the ruling party on the promises of Dalit Bandhu, loan waiver, BC Bandhu and Dalit Chief Minister. He said that people were afraid of the police all these years, but understood that KCR was going down anyway. He said that even though some survey organizations are giving fraudulent leaks, the support of BJP... party candidates is not decreasing at all.