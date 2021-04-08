People will give double majority to TRS: Minister Jagadish

Nagarjuna Sagar: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that it is impossible for the opposition parties – BJP and Congress – to get deposits in Sagar byelection and added that people of this region were getting ready to give double majority like they have given in 2018 general elections.

On Thursday, along with party contestant for Sagar byelection Nomula Bhagath Kumar, Minister Srinivas Goud, Rajya Sabha Member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLAs Bhaskar Rao and Bollam Malliah Yadav, former MP Bura Narsaiah Goud, he campaigned in Nidamanur mandal of Sagar constituency.

Addressing the gathering, he exuded confidence that pink flag will be hoisted in Sagar after the byelection to be held on April 17. Comparing the Central government's ruling with that of the State government, he said people were afraid of Modi rule as petrol, diesel and gas rates were increasing day-by-day whereas the State government has focused on 2BHK houses to provide shelter to the shelter-less poor by sanctioning Rs 11,000 crore.

Vision and Innovative schemes of the TRS government put Telangana top in the country, he added.

Minister Srinivas Goud in his address stated that people of all sections of the society were giving a grand welcome to them during their campaign, which reflects the public trust in the TRS. He mocked Congress candidate Jana Reddy that he would disappear from politics after Sagar byelection. Development of

Sagar constituency is possible only by the TRS, he asserted.