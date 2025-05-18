Perform or perish: Revanth’s diktat to lax Congress MLAs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly set a six-month deadline for all Congress MLAs to alter their ‘boring’ working style and get a positive response from people on their performance in their respective assembly constituencies. The Chief Minister was serious about the MLAs’ poor performance despite the government launching at least a dozen big schemes. All MLAs were asked to come out with a development report by December 7 this year on the completion of two years of Congress rule in the state.

In the wake of growing people’s anger with majority of the MLAs, the Chief Minister asked the legislators to reach out to every citizen in their constituencies and list out the beneficiaries of each welfare and development programme launched by the government. The legislators have also been asked to hold village level meetings with all sections and explain the implementation of schemes, mainly – Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, free RTC bus travel for women, Indiramma housing, Rajiv Yuva Vikas Yojana, fine rice supply for poor through PDS, etc.

The Chief Minister has already held a one-to-one meeting with the MLAs of old Mahbubnagar district recently and enquired about the challenges faced in the implementation of the schemes and pending development works in their assembly constituencies. During the meeting, the CM brought to the MLAs’ notice about growing people’s anger for not making themselves available and addressing grievances. The CM decided to hold similar meetings with all MLAs and ask them to set things right in their constituencies.

Leaders said that the government was allocating constituency development funds to each MLA and it was the responsibility of the local legislators to complete the works. A status report on the works was being updated by the State Planning department and based on the report, the CM would call the MLAs and hold a meeting to ascertain the development in all segments where Congress won. “The CM wanted to create a positive vibe in support of the Congress in the entire state and hold the second anniversary of the government on a large scale on December 7 in the state. It will be possible only with the improved performance of the MLAs”, a senior leader said.